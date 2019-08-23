Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 23

Letter from RTA’s Kirk Dillard: Invest in transit to help level the economic playing field (Sun-Times)

CTA, MPC will survey residents on what kind of development should go on 8 lots near 95th stop (Crain’s)

CTA service changes will impact Blue, Green, and Pink lines over the weekend (NBC)

Man allegedly grabbed steering wheel of charter bus in NW Indiana, causing crash that injured 4 (NBC)

Chicago cop admits to accepting bribes in exchange for names of crash victims (Sun-Times)

How Chicago’s alleys could be used for creative community spaces (Curbed)

Forbes looks at “bicycle-oriented developments” in Wrigleyville and River West

USA Today says renting a Divvy, taking a spin on the lakefront is a must for Chicago visitors

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago