Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 23
- Letter from RTA’s Kirk Dillard: Invest in transit to help level the economic playing field (Sun-Times)
- CTA, MPC will survey residents on what kind of development should go on 8 lots near 95th stop (Crain’s)
- CTA service changes will impact Blue, Green, and Pink lines over the weekend (NBC)
- Man allegedly grabbed steering wheel of charter bus in NW Indiana, causing crash that injured 4 (NBC)
- Chicago cop admits to accepting bribes in exchange for names of crash victims (Sun-Times)
- How Chicago’s alleys could be used for creative community spaces (Curbed)
- Forbes looks at “bicycle-oriented developments” in Wrigleyville and River West
- USA Today says renting a Divvy, taking a spin on the lakefront is a must for Chicago visitors
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago