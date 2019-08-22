Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 22

Trump’s trade war with China puts South Side CTA car manufacturer’s future at risk (ABC)

ABC: Deadly Bellwood ambulance crash last year involved cocaine, high speeds, no seatbelts

Evanston bike advocates give the suburb a “D” grade for bikeways (Evanston Roundtable)

Signs of progress on building a continuous lakefront bike path on the North Shore? (Tribune)

North Branch Trail’s Howard Street crossing closed due to construction — here’s the detour (Chainlink)

Tim Bannon, 14, born without arms, will compete in triathlon via adaptive cycle (Tribune)

Community meeting on Dickens Greenway tonight 6-8 PM at Lincoln Park High, 2001 N. Orchard Ave.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago