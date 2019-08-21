Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 21

Metra to make schedule changes on 5 lines starting next month (Tribune)

Metra receives $17.8M USDOT grant for MD-North bridge over Milwaukee Avenue (Railway Technology)

Seniors march to Cappleman’s office to complain about relocation of Montrose/Broadway bus stop (Block Club)

High-speed police chase ends with suspect crashing car into a tree in Riverdale (CBS)

Aldermen Gardiner and LaSpata commit to improving bus service in their wards (Active Trans)

Active Trans looks at ways to create a safe bike connection between Gompers and River parks

River Forest police donated 45 cycles to Working Bikes Cooperative (Tribune)

