Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 20
- Uber is expanding its offices at Chicago’s old main post office (Curbed)
- Driver fatally struck woman, 67, in Forest Park (Sun-Times)
- Driver fatally struck Cook County officer Ronald Prohaska, 50, on Illinois River bridge in Morris (CBS)
- Woman charged with DUI for Peotone crash that killed male passenger, 46 (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-run driver injured two women at Archer/Halsted in Bridgeport (Block Club)
- 2 robberies reported at California Green Line station (Sun-Times)
- Inflatable sculpture of DuSable, Kitihawa, Harold Washington will visit several Green Line stations (Curbed)
- Active Trans rallies support for the Dickens Greenway in the face of opposition from “local NIMBYs”
- Four Star Family Cyclery is offering free pro-greenway designs, just in time for Thursday’s Dickens hearing
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago