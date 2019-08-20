Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 20

Uber is expanding its offices at Chicago’s old main post office (Curbed)

Driver fatally struck woman, 67, in Forest Park (Sun-Times)

Driver fatally struck Cook County officer Ronald Prohaska, 50, on Illinois River bridge in Morris (CBS)

Woman charged with DUI for Peotone crash that killed male passenger, 46 (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run driver injured two women at Archer/Halsted in Bridgeport (Block Club)

2 robberies reported at California Green Line station (Sun-Times)

Inflatable sculpture of DuSable, Kitihawa, Harold Washington will visit several Green Line stations (Curbed)

Active Trans rallies support for the Dickens Greenway in the face of opposition from “local NIMBYs”

Four Star Family Cyclery is offering free pro-greenway designs, just in time for Thursday’s Dickens hearing

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago