Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 19

Driver critically injured man on bike, 22, at Oak/Michigan, where Blaine Klingenberg died (Block Club)

2 injured after driver rear-ends CTA bus in Hyde Park (Sun-Times)

Forest preserve worker waiting for bus pulls man from fiery wreck (WGN)

Police release images of pickup from crash that killed Mark Dandridge, 54, in Burnside (Block Club)

Fox News interviews hit-and-run bike crash survivor Sorin Coneac, 17

CTA bus shot with pellet gun in East Garfield Park (Sun-Times)

The city has received dozens of complaints about sidewalk cafes blocking pedestrians (Sun-Times)

CBS looks at effort to count pedestrians on State by using sidewalk sensors

Curbed looks at West Town Bikes’ Chicago Bike Revolution on September 7

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago