Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 19
- Driver critically injured man on bike, 22, at Oak/Michigan, where Blaine Klingenberg died (Block Club)
- 2 injured after driver rear-ends CTA bus in Hyde Park (Sun-Times)
- Forest preserve worker waiting for bus pulls man from fiery wreck (WGN)
- Police release images of pickup from crash that killed Mark Dandridge, 54, in Burnside (Block Club)
- Fox News interviews hit-and-run bike crash survivor Sorin Coneac, 17
- CTA bus shot with pellet gun in East Garfield Park (Sun-Times)
- The city has received dozens of complaints about sidewalk cafes blocking pedestrians (Sun-Times)
- CBS looks at effort to count pedestrians on State by using sidewalk sensors
- Curbed looks at West Town Bikes’ Chicago Bike Revolution on September 7
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago