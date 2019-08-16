Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 16
- Woman, 71, dies, after driving through solid red light in Mt. Greenwood, crashing into building (Sun-Times)
- Drivers have crashed into 2 different Naperville businesses in the past week (Tribune)
- Derailment halted Metra UP-West trains near Geneva (ABC)
- Metra BNSF train partially derailed in South Loop yard, no injuries (Sun-Times)
- Dangerous waves shut down parts of the Lakefront Trail, including near Fullerton (CBS)
- This is Stone exciting! Photos of progress on the bike bridge that Berny blocked (The Chainlink)
- How to get to the [cough] Air and Water Show, or avoid the noise by going car-free camping (Patch, Reader)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago