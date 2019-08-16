Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 16

Woman, 71, dies, after driving through solid red light in Mt. Greenwood, crashing into building (Sun-Times)

Drivers have crashed into 2 different Naperville businesses in the past week (Tribune)

Derailment halted Metra UP-West trains near Geneva (ABC)

Metra BNSF train partially derailed in South Loop yard, no injuries (Sun-Times)

Dangerous waves shut down parts of the Lakefront Trail, including near Fullerton (CBS)

This is Stone exciting! Photos of progress on the bike bridge that Berny blocked (The Chainlink)

How to get to the [cough] Air and Water Show, or avoid the noise by going car-free camping (Patch, Reader)

