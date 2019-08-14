Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 14

  • Steinberg: MADD’s campaign against drunk driving offers hope for gun control (Sun-Times)
  • 3 injured, including 2 police officers, in Englewood crash (Sun-Times)
  • U.S. News looks at the growth of e-bike-share, including the Divvy expansion
  • 500K square-foot office building proposed for parking lot near Chicago Brown Line stop (Crain’s)
  • John discusses bike initiatives at the Chicago Cycling Club meeting Tonight at 6:30 PM at Earth Rider
  • Mount Prospect hosts a family bike ride on August 17 (Daily Herald)
  • Preservation Chicago leads a bus tour of Chicago’s most endangered landmarks on August 17 (Curbed)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

  • Tooscrapps

    That MADD article is a little bit infuriating from a safe street prospective. The author even referred to a drunk-driving crash as an “accident”.

    Sure, drunk driving is a serious crime now, but not nearly serious enough. And killing someone with your car? Often time, the penalty it is a relative slap on the wrist. Where is the outrage of the single biggest killer of our children: motor vehicle crashes?

    Gun control is worthy and important, but we really need a Dutch style outrage over the carnage caused by drivers.