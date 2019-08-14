Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 14

Steinberg: MADD’s campaign against drunk driving offers hope for gun control (Sun-Times)

3 injured, including 2 police officers, in Englewood crash (Sun-Times)

U.S. News looks at the growth of e-bike-share, including the Divvy expansion

500K square-foot office building proposed for parking lot near Chicago Brown Line stop (Crain’s)

John discusses bike initiatives at the Chicago Cycling Club meeting Tonight at 6:30 PM at Earth Rider

Mount Prospect hosts a family bike ride on August 17 (Daily Herald)

Preservation Chicago leads a bus tour of Chicago’s most endangered landmarks on August 17 (Curbed)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago