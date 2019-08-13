Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 13
- Driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Beverly Barney, 59, at Woodlawn bus shelter (ABC)
- At least 6 injured, including 4 children, in Burnside crash (CBS)
- School bus driver seriously injures man, 21, on Orland Park road with no sidewalks (Sun-Times)
- Victims say attack, robbery at Roosevelt station was a homophobic hate crime (CBS)
- As Blue Line use grows with Milwaukee Ave. TOD boom, riders complain of overcrowding (Block Club)
- Chicago Bears donate their fleet of staff bikes to veterans and teens
- Meeting on North Lake Shore Drive rehab tonight 6-8 PM at St. Joe’s Hospital, 2900 N. LSD, Lakeshore Cafe
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago