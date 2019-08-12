Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 12
- CDOT: Motorists killed 6 pedestrian in Chicago in July (Block Club)
- Driver fatally struck Beverly Barney, 59, on sidewalk at 61st/King bus terminal (Tribune)
- Man charged with raping, robbing woman he followed from Morse ‘L’ station (Sun-Times)
- Police: 3 people struck, maced, and robbed a man at Roosevelt Station (CBS)
- Block Club checks in on the Auburn Gresham, Edgewater Metra station projects
- What’s the best bike route from the Lakefront Trail to the Glenwood Greenway (Chainlink)
- Evanston Transit Alliance hosts a brunch bike ride on 8/17 to check out 312 RiverRun progress
