Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 6
- CTA cancels security contract, discontinues use of guard dogs on trains and platforms (Tribune)
- 2 injured after driver slams into CTA bus at Clark/Foster in Andersonville (Sun-Times)
- Semi crash spills hundreds of wine bottles onto the Bishop Ford (WGN)
- Aldermen propose plan to increase affordable housing minimums in new developments (Crain’s)
- Deerfield congressman Bread Schneider takes constituents on a bike tour (Tribune)
- New South Loop park includes amphitheater made of reclaimed limestones (Curbed)
- Active Trans staffers paddle between Irving Park and Diversey for inspiration on River Trail plan
