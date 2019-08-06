Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 6

  • CTA cancels security contract, discontinues use of guard dogs on trains and platforms (Tribune)
  • 2 injured after driver slams into CTA bus at Clark/Foster in Andersonville (Sun-Times)
  • Semi crash spills hundreds of wine bottles onto the Bishop Ford (WGN)
  • Aldermen propose plan to increase affordable housing minimums in new developments (Crain’s)
  • Deerfield congressman Bread Schneider takes constituents on a bike tour (Tribune)
  • New South Loop park includes amphitheater made of reclaimed limestones (Curbed)
  • Active Trans staffers paddle between Irving Park and Diversey for inspiration on River Trail plan

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago

  • King Alvarez

    I was on that bus that got hit at Clark and Foster this morning. Pretty intense start to my day.