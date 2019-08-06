Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 6

CTA cancels security contract, discontinues use of guard dogs on trains and platforms (Tribune)

2 injured after driver slams into CTA bus at Clark/Foster in Andersonville (Sun-Times)

Semi crash spills hundreds of wine bottles onto the Bishop Ford (WGN)

Aldermen propose plan to increase affordable housing minimums in new developments (Crain’s)

Deerfield congressman Bread Schneider takes constituents on a bike tour (Tribune)

New South Loop park includes amphitheater made of reclaimed limestones (Curbed)

Active Trans staffers paddle between Irving Park and Diversey for inspiration on River Trail plan

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our December 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the rest of your summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago