Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 1

  • The Tribune endorses plan for more, cheaper Metra service on the South Side
  • SUV driver fatally struck man, 62, in SW Side Ashburn neighborhood (CBS)
  • Video released of vehicle from Aurora crash that killed cyclist Elizabeth Kakoczki, 61 (NBC)
  • Police: Officers with lights, siren activated injured after driver failed to yield (Sun-Times)
  • SUV Driver crashed into Panda Express near Midway Airport, fled on foot (ABC)
  • Police: There have been 5 robberies on CTA property in Loop, S. Loop since 7/18 (CBS)
  • Development planned near Morgan Stop with 500 Unis, 100 Affordable (Block Club)
  • Channahon gets Zagster rental bikes along the I & M Canal Trail (WJOL)
  • Teen donates 70 bikes to Boys & Girls Club of Dundee Township (Herald)

  • Sam K

    My friend encountered the aftermath of a bad crash on Sheridan and Columbia this morning. Cyclist lying in the street, with mangled bike, ambulance, and a crowd of bystanders. Hoping the person is all right.