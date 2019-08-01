Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 1
- The Tribune endorses plan for more, cheaper Metra service on the South Side
- SUV driver fatally struck man, 62, in SW Side Ashburn neighborhood (CBS)
- Video released of vehicle from Aurora crash that killed cyclist Elizabeth Kakoczki, 61 (NBC)
- Police: Officers with lights, siren activated injured after driver failed to yield (Sun-Times)
- SUV Driver crashed into Panda Express near Midway Airport, fled on foot (ABC)
- Police: There have been 5 robberies on CTA property in Loop, S. Loop since 7/18 (CBS)
- Development planned near Morgan Stop with 500 Unis, 100 Affordable (Block Club)
- Channahon gets Zagster rental bikes along the I & M Canal Trail (WJOL)
- Teen donates 70 bikes to Boys & Girls Club of Dundee Township (Herald)
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.