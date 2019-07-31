Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 31
- Under bill Pritzker signed, drivers who injure 1st responders face stiffer fines, jail time (Sun-Times)
- Woman, 60, died after falling onto a bike rack by the Wilson ‘L’ station (Tribune)
- Woman says she punched carjacker, who crashed car into the Jackson Blue Line entrance (ABC)
- With the Transit App, you don’t have to have 10 scooter apps on your phone (Curbed)
- Developer shrinks proposal near Division Blue Line stop after neighbors complain (Block Club)
- Uh-oh: New LED streetlights could make West Nile virus in birds more infectious (Tribune)
- Open houses on the CTA’s Belmont Flyover at Center on Halsted today 11-4, Thursday 4-8 (CBS)
