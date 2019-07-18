Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 18
- Man, 68, fatally struck in Humboldt Park, reportedly by dirt bike rider (ABC)
- The scooter pilot isn’t so bad, says writer Ryan Smith for Chicago mag
- This weekend’s heatwave could cause some severe strain on paved road and rail tracks (Tribune)
- Oscar Mayer rents out its Wienermobile to the public through Airbnb (Crains)
- A segment from last night’s Chicago Tonight covered the Port of Chicago (WTTW)
- Nearly 50 cars damaged in a series of recent parking garage break-ins (WGN)
- The CTA weighs in on the Tribune’s reporter rush to O’Hare challenge
- Would you swim in the Chicago River? WGN Radio is taking a poll
