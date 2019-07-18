Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 18

  • Man, 68, fatally struck in Humboldt Park, reportedly by dirt bike rider (ABC)
  • The scooter pilot isn’t so bad, says writer Ryan Smith for Chicago mag
  • This weekend’s heatwave could cause some severe strain on paved road and rail tracks (Tribune)
  • Oscar Mayer rents out its Wienermobile to the public through Airbnb (Crains)
  • A segment from last night’s Chicago Tonight covered the Port of Chicago (WTTW)
  • Nearly 50 cars damaged in a series of recent parking garage break-ins (WGN)
  • The CTA weighs in on the Tribune’s reporter rush to O’Hare challenge
  • Would you swim in the Chicago River? WGN Radio is taking a poll 

  • david vartanoff

    Around the time the Sun Times Daily News building was going up along the river there was a joke told as follows. The construction guys are eating lunch when one dares the others to swim across the river and back. One takes him up and dies the next day of 27 communicable diseases.
    Maybe it is cleaner now???

  • Anne A

    It’s much cleaner than it was even 20 years ago.

  • Austin Busch