Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 17

  • Kane County is looking into a bike sharing system (Daily Herald)
  • Google Maps will now display information at bike share stations (The Verge)
  • John looks at non-cyclists’ fears of being struck by people on bikes (Chicago Reader)
  • ProPublica event toolkit on how to start a local conversation about parking tickets (ProPublica)
  • Going to Pitchfork this weekend? The Tribune has a detailed map and transit options (Tribune)
  • Swimming in the Chicago River? It’s likely to happen by next summer (Sun-Times)
  • 146-unit development proposed for bank and surface lot in Belmont Cragin (Nadig Newspapers)

  • Kevin M

    Just a hunch: In order to work with Google, Divvy had to make changes to its database system–which then caused it to not work with the Transit app for a few days. I can imagine a behemoth like Google being like the Walmart of bricks-and-mortar retail or Amazon of online retail: imposing demands on its supply chains that cause ripple effects to smaller competitors (which is essentially what the Transit app is to Google Maps’ app).

  • Austin Busch

    I’d love to see the Fox River Trail set up as a kind of bike line. With stations in each town along the trail, you could hop between the different Metra endpoints fairly easily. I hope they’re able to set the station locations and timing correctly.

  • rwy

    Divvy still seems to have problems on the Transit app.

  • planetshwoop

    Divvy went through some kind of platform change recently, as they sent an email saying app access would be down and everyone would need a new password. IT was 2 weeks ago I think?

    And Google REALLY raised their prices last year. Most smallish websites moved to other providers (with open street maps as the back-end) because it was simply too expensive to continue to use them.

    https://geoawesomeness.com/developers-up-in-arms-over-google-maps-api-insane-price-hike/

  • FlamingoFresh