Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 17
- Kane County is looking into a bike sharing system (Daily Herald)
- Google Maps will now display information at bike share stations (The Verge)
- John looks at non-cyclists’ fears of being struck by people on bikes (Chicago Reader)
- ProPublica event toolkit on how to start a local conversation about parking tickets (ProPublica)
- Going to Pitchfork this weekend? The Tribune has a detailed map and transit options (Tribune)
- Swimming in the Chicago River? It’s likely to happen by next summer (Sun-Times)
- 146-unit development proposed for bank and surface lot in Belmont Cragin (Nadig Newspapers)
