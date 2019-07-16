Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 16
- Lake County board removes language supporting the Rte. 53 highway extension from strategic plan (ATA)
- The Tribune sends reporters out to O’Hare by rideshare, Metra, and CTA to find quickest route (Tribune)
- Humboldt Park lagoon alligator, Chance the Snapper, finally captured (Block Club)
- Riverfront Wolf Point East tower shows off new renders of amenities (Curbed Chicago)
- Pigeon grabs a seat on CTA’s Brown Line, causes slight delay (WBBM)
- Crain’s Chicago op-ed highlights need for more green space and less diesel fumes in busy corridors (Crain’s)
- 45-unit, $20 million affordable housing development gets lukewarm reception in Pilsen (Block Club)
