Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 15
- Purple buses will signal Pace’s new Pulse Line service along Milwaukee Avenue on the northwest side (CBS Chicago)
- Penalties leveled against seven of the ten scooter operators for various violations (Sun-Times)
- Faulty communication equipment and mechanical problems caused passengers to crowd on tracks at Union Station, creating a hazardous situation (Daily Herald)
- Chicago’s large parks prepare for summer festivals, and subsequent cleanup efforts (Tribune)
- Department of Housing commissioner Marisa Novara wants to see a “homeownership market in our most divested communities.” (WBEZ)
- A fatal crash between an Amtrak train and minivan took place in Morton Grove on Sunday (Sun-Times)
- Amazing 3D sidewalk chalk drawing festival was hosted in Rogers Park this past weekend (Block Club)
