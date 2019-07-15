Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 15

  • Purple buses will signal Pace’s new Pulse Line service along Milwaukee Avenue on the northwest side (CBS Chicago)
  • Penalties leveled against seven of the ten scooter operators for various violations (Sun-Times)
  • Faulty communication equipment and mechanical problems caused passengers to crowd on tracks at Union Station, creating a hazardous situation (Daily Herald)
  • Chicago’s large parks prepare for summer festivals, and subsequent cleanup efforts (Tribune)
  • Department of Housing commissioner Marisa Novara wants to see a “homeownership market in our most divested communities.” (WBEZ)
  • A fatal crash between an Amtrak train and minivan took place in Morton Grove on Sunday (Sun-Times)
  • Amazing 3D sidewalk chalk drawing festival was hosted in Rogers Park this past weekend (Block Club)

  • planetshwoop

    It would be good to build underpasses for many of the rail crossings btwn Forest Glen and Glenview. That intersection at Morton Grove is a doozy; Edgebrook too.

  • rwy

    It seems like Divvy was dropped from the Transit application. I miss being able to quickly compare the time it would take to get somewhere on Divvy vs public transit.

  • Kevin M

    Divvy is now showing again on the Transit app. The app said there was a problem with accessing Divvy’s database.

  • Kevin M