Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 11

1 Killed, 5 Injured After Driver Flees Traffic Stop in Englewood (Sun-Times)

Driver Charged With DUI for Wicker Park Crash That Injured 2, 1 Critically (Sun-Times)

Judge Refuses to Dismiss Charges for Driver Who Killed Mother and 3 of her Children (NBC)

Video Shows Chicago Police Tazering, Pepper Spraying Bystander Filming Traffic Stop (Block Club)

A Non-Cyclist Tries Riding a Dockless Electric Scooter (Chicago Magazine)

The Chicago Tribune Offers a Guide to 80 Regional Bike Trails

West Ridge Senior Has Refurbished 2,000 Bikes, Including for Local Yeshiva Students (Chabad.org)

Glen Ellyn Will Host Bike Race as Opening Stage of DuPage Triple Crown (Daily Herald)

Take a Survey to Provide Input on Active Trans’ Proposal for a Diversey-to-Belmont River Trail

Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation next week, except for “Today’s Headlines.”



