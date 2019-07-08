Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 8
- The City Is Planning Community Meeting on Divvy Expansion on Far South Side (Tribune)
- Days After Woman Was Killed Trying to Recover Phone From Tracks, Her Niece Was Fatally Shot (Tribune)
- 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Shooting at South Austin CTA Bus Stop (WGN)
- Driver Charged With Homicide, DUI After Striking Tree in Waukegan, Killing Passenger (Tribune)
- Male Driver Dies After Crashing Into Loyola University Sign at Bend in Sheridan Road (WGN)
- CTA Will Be Piloting “Baby on Board” Buttons to Allow Pregnant People to Requests Seats (Sun-Times)
- Increased Metra Service, No Booze Allowed, Possible Difficulty Bringing Bikes, During the Taste (Sun-Times)
- A Bike Tour Highlighted the History of Chicago’s 1919 Race Riot (WBEZ)
- “Black and Brown Lives in Green Spaces” Panel July 25 at the DuSable Museum, Cohosted by MPC
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.