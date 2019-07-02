Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 2
- Lightfoot Stands Firm on Ending Aldermanic Prerogative, as Opposition Grows in the Council (Sun-Times)
- After State Gas Tax Is Hikes, Lightfoot Says She Won’t Raise City Gas Tax or CTA Fares (Tribune)
- Video Shows CTA Guard Stood on Platform While Woman Looked for Phone on Tracks and Was Killed (CBS)
- Driver Who Killed Michael Jordan, 27, While Fleeing Police Charged With Homicide (Sun-Times)
- Inbound Orange Trains Were Delayed by Mechanical Problems This Morning (Sun-Times)
- Opening of 312 RiverRun Bridge Delayed Until This Fall (Block Club)
- Streeterville, One of Chicago’s Most Privileged Neighborhoods, Is Getting a Super-Nice Public Park (Curbed)
- Bloomingdale Trail Run, Which Shuts Down the 606 to Other Users, Is Adding a 10K Option (Block Club)
