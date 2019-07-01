Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 1

  • Rising Lake Levels Are Damaging Local Infrastructure and Could Lead to Steep Repair Bills (Tribune)
  • New Gas Tax and Vehicle Fees Kick in Today With Signing of Capital Bill (Tribune)
  • Driver Fleeing Police Strikes Jeffery Manor Bus Shelter, Killing Man, 27 (CBS)
  • After Driver Hits Boy, 4, Who Ran Into Road, Causing Minor Injuries Niles Police Also Ticket Boy (Tribune)
  • Man Arrested for Beating 2 People Aboard Portage Park Bus (ABC)
  • GoFundMe Launched for Funeral of Tony Tlahuel, Killed Downtown by a Hit-and-Run Driver
  • Neil Steinberg Checks out the New CTA Railcar Plant in Hegewisch (Sun-Times)
  • The Tribune’s Mary Wisniewski Shares Her Experiences Riding E- Scooters
  • Yes, There Really Was an E-Scooter Race Last Week in a Logan Square Parking Lot (Block Club)
  • Lynda Will Appear on Panel on “Who Is Chicago For?” on July 24, 6 PM at 800 S. Wells

  • Engarde

    After Driver Hits Boy, 4, Who Ran Into Road, Causing Minor Injuries Niles Police Also Ticket Boy (Tribune)

    Don’t see much fault for the driver here, who was going 5 – 10 mph at the time the boy ran in front of his car, according to the police account:

    According to police, a 38-year-old Niles man said he was driving south on the street when the boy ran in front of his car. The driver told police he braked, but the front of his car hit the child anyway.

    Police said the child had been “running in between cars.”

    Tornabene described the boy’s injuries as minor and said he was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was treated and released. Police ticketed the child for walking in a roadway, according to reports.

    The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said. It was estimated that he was traveling between 5 and 10 mph at the time of the collision,
    Tornabene said.

  • planetshwoop

    We don’t know what happened, so don’t judge. Police might have said that – he might also have been chasing a soccer ball?

    I had an experience with police as a child. I was on the ground bleeding after an accident when the police chose to interview me. I was in shock and out of it, and mentioned my brakes were soft. So they blamed me for the accident, not the driver who cut around the gas station to avoid a red light — who was absolutely at fault.

    Niles doesn’t have a good track record in the past, so it’s OK to challenge giving a 4 yo a ticket. They’ve been pretty anti-pedestrian for awhile in the news.

  • Engarde

    Not judging – that is for a court to decide. But if these are the same facts that get proven in court, hard to see how the driver would be at fault.