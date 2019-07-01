Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 1
- Rising Lake Levels Are Damaging Local Infrastructure and Could Lead to Steep Repair Bills (Tribune)
- New Gas Tax and Vehicle Fees Kick in Today With Signing of Capital Bill (Tribune)
- Driver Fleeing Police Strikes Jeffery Manor Bus Shelter, Killing Man, 27 (CBS)
- After Driver Hits Boy, 4, Who Ran Into Road, Causing Minor Injuries Niles Police Also Ticket Boy (Tribune)
- Man Arrested for Beating 2 People Aboard Portage Park Bus (ABC)
- GoFundMe Launched for Funeral of Tony Tlahuel, Killed Downtown by a Hit-and-Run Driver
- Neil Steinberg Checks out the New CTA Railcar Plant in Hegewisch (Sun-Times)
- The Tribune’s Mary Wisniewski Shares Her Experiences Riding E- Scooters
- Yes, There Really Was an E-Scooter Race Last Week in a Logan Square Parking Lot (Block Club)
- Lynda Will Appear on Panel on “Who Is Chicago For?” on July 24, 6 PM at 800 S. Wells
