Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 30
- Assembly Underway on 7000 Series CTA Cars at New Hegewisch Factory (CBS)
- Rush Has Operated on 2 CHI Scooter Riders, Doctor Predicts “Tsunami of Wrist Fractures” (WBBM)
- BACP: 11,000 Scooter Rides Were Taken During the First Weekend of the Pilot (Block Club)
- Residents of Lofts at 4000 W Diversey Are Using Scooters to Access the Logan Blue Stop (BisNow)
- Do Chicago’s Scooter Rules Provide Liability Protection for the City at Expense of Users? (Kevenides)
- Transit Officials Are Considering Lower Fares to Boost South Suburban Ridership (
- SBC Writer Courtney Cobbs‘ Diary of Her Trips Around Town by Foot, Bike, and Transit (Curbed)
- Last Night a DJ Saved My Commute: The DJ Booth at 95th Street Inspires Dancing (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.