Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 18

- Active Trans Director Ron Burke Is Stepping Down to Work for Lyft on Micro-mobility
- Active Trans: The State Bike/Walk Fund Will Advance Transportation Equity
- Lynda and UIC Transpo Expert Kate Lowe Discussed the Scooter Pilot on “Chicago Tonight“
- Lynda Discusses Active Trans‘ Fair Fares Campaign for Reduced-Cost Transit
- Officials: 3 Injured, 2 Critically, in CTA Bus Shooting in Chatham (CBS)
- Judge Rules That CTA Bus Driver’s Obesity Is Not a Disability Under ADA (Patch)
- Southeast Siders Discuss the Challenges of Getting Around Without a Car (Tribune)
- R.I.P. Legendary Bike Frame Builder and Ex-Chicago Cabbie Bruce Gordon (Bicycling)
- MBAC Site Visit / Bike Ride 6/24, 6 PM, Mayfair Park, 4550 W. Sunnyside (Chainlink)
