Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 18

  • Active Trans Director Ron Burke Is Stepping Down to Work for Lyft on Micro-mobility
  • Active Trans: The State Bike/Walk Fund Will Advance Transportation Equity
  • Lynda and UIC Transpo Expert Kate Lowe Discussed the Scooter Pilot on “Chicago Tonight
  • Lynda Discusses Active Trans‘ Fair Fares Campaign for Reduced-Cost Transit
  • Officials: 3 Injured, 2 Critically, in CTA Bus Shooting in Chatham (CBS)
  • Judge Rules That CTA Bus Driver’s Obesity Is Not a Disability Under ADA (Patch)
  • Southeast Siders Discuss the Challenges of Getting Around Without a Car (Tribune)
  • R.I.P. Legendary Bike Frame Builder and Ex-Chicago Cabbie Bruce Gordon (Bicycling)
  • MBAC Site Visit / Bike Ride 6/24, 6 PM, Mayfair Park, 4550 W. Sunnyside (Chainlink)

  • planetshwoop

    One simple change for improving affordability of transit would be to allow people to go deeper into the red on their ventra cards. So it doesn’t actually lower the fare, which is important too, but I can still use the library even though I owe them money, and I can do that up til $10.

    For transit, as soon as you go negative, you are done. So for the other recent article Lynda wrote where students couldn’t get to school because they forgot to add some fares to their card, it would help.