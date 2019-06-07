Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 7
- More Details on Transit and Rail Projects in the Illinois Infrastructure Bill (Tribune)
- 17 Injured, Some Seriously, After Driver Rear-Ends CTA Bus in Chatham (NBC)
- 7 Hospitalized After Partial Green Line Derailment in Bronzeville, Trains Delayed 5 Hours (Tribune)
- SUV Drivers Who Crashed Into House, Putting Keith Bradley, 57, in Coma, Is Still at Large (CBS)
- CTA Bus Driver Injured Cyclist at Hubbard/Wells Thursday Morning (WTTW, Reddit)
- Somebody Burglarized Heritage Bicycles in Lincoln Park (Facebook)
- Local Bike Parks Manufacturer and Advocacy Supporter SRAM has a New CEO (Crain’s)
- Vote for the CTA in It Battle to Win the Transit Bracket Challenge Against NJ Transit (Block Club)
- Transport Chicago Conference on June 14 Will Feature Bus and Rail Campaigns (Active Trans)
- Active Trans and FK Law Present Chicago Bike Week 6/21-28, Including Rally Next Friday
