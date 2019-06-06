Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 6
- Lori Is Upset Developer Quietly Lobbied for Putting $3.8B Transit Center in Capital Bill (Sun-Times)
- CTA May Need to Pay Back Federal Grant for Unused Block 37 Superstation (Sun-Times)
- Controversial Obama Center Gets $5M McArthur Foundation Grant (Curbed)
- Repairs Are Underway on the Leaking Belmont Blue Station Canopy (CBS)
- Here Are Some Places You Should Ride Your Bike This Summer (WTTW)
- Join Friends of the Major Taylor Trail for a Path Cleanup Session This Saturday (Chainlink)
- 30+ Musical Acts and Visual Artists Coming to 606 “Sounds of Solstice” Fest on 6/22 (Block Club)
