Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 6

  • Lori Is Upset Developer Quietly Lobbied for Putting $3.8B Transit Center in Capital Bill (Sun-Times)
  • CTA May Need to Pay Back Federal Grant for Unused Block 37 Superstation (Sun-Times)
  • Controversial Obama Center Gets $5M McArthur Foundation Grant (Curbed)
  • Repairs Are Underway on the Leaking Belmont Blue Station Canopy (CBS)
  • Here Are Some Places You Should Ride Your Bike This Summer (WTTW)
  • Join Friends of the Major Taylor Trail for a Path Cleanup Session This Saturday (Chainlink)
  • 30+ Musical Acts and Visual Artists Coming to 606 “Sounds of Solstice” Fest on 6/22 (Block Club)

