Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 6

Alderman: Charges Against Driver Who Dragged Jacobson May Be Upgraded (DNA) Family and Friends Remember Guadalupe Chavez, Killed by a Hit-and-Run Driver (DNA) Full Lincoln Bus Route Will Relaunch on June 20 (DNA) MPC: Despite What the Sun-Times Said, “Lockbox” for Transpo Funding Is a Good Idea Could Fingerprinting Be Required for Ride-Share Drivers? (Chicagoist) […]