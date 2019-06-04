Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 4

  • More Coverage of the Illinois Infrastructure and Transportation Bill (Tribune, Sun-Times, CBS, Curbed)
  • Details on the Metra Extension Into Kendall County That Will Be Funded by the Infra Bill (Tribune)
  • Absurd Sun-Times Column Compares the Infrastructure Bill to Trickle-Down Economics
  • Niles Sends Metra a New Study Advocating for a New Stop on Metra’s MD-North Line (Tribune)
  • Lincoln Square Master Plan Calls for a Colorful Overhaul of the Dreary Western ‘L’ Plaza (Block Club)
  • Is the Des Plaines River Trail Going to Be Paved? (The Chainlink)
  • Here Are a Dozen Places to Eat and Drink Along the Lakefront Trail, Best Visited by Bike (Eater)

  • Matt

    Metra extension into Kendall* county.

  • Tooscrapps

    Lincoln Square* Master Plan

  • rwy

    Why not put the Niles station at Touhy for easy transfer to Pace #290?

  • Carter O’Brien

    I got a completely message from Kadner’s column, which seemed IMO to be more about accountability. Pledging huge sums to transportation does not mean the money will be spent efficiently or wisely (see: the Belmont Falls).