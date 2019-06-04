Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 4
- More Coverage of the Illinois Infrastructure and Transportation Bill (Tribune, Sun-Times, CBS, Curbed)
- Details on the Metra Extension Into Kendall County That Will Be Funded by the Infra Bill (Tribune)
- Absurd Sun-Times Column Compares the Infrastructure Bill to Trickle-Down Economics
- Niles Sends Metra a New Study Advocating for a New Stop on Metra’s MD-North Line (Tribune)
- Lincoln Square Master Plan Calls for a Colorful Overhaul of the Dreary Western ‘L’ Plaza (Block Club)
- Is the Des Plaines River Trail Going to Be Paved? (The Chainlink)
- Here Are a Dozen Places to Eat and Drink Along the Lakefront Trail, Best Visited by Bike (Eater)
