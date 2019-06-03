Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 3
- IL Senate Bases Passes $45B Capital Bill With Higher Driving Fees, Amtrak and Metra Funding (Tribune)
- Man on bike Suffers Wound to Hand From Crossfire in Humboldt Park (Block Club)
- Blue Line trains Delayed on West Side by Medical Emergency at Western Station (Sun-Times)
- Driver Crashes Into Avalon Park’s Taurus Flavors, Home of the “Sweet Steak” Sandwich (Tribune)
- Personal Injury Lawyer Expects a Wave of New Business From Chicago’s Scooter Pilot (CBS)
- SF Is Experiencing a Similar Bike-Share / Ride-Hail Proxy War as Chicago Did This Spring (Wired)
- Support for Biking to School Pays off in Palatine With Big Turnout for Bike to School Day (Active Trans)
- Active Trans Is Anything but Salty About Plans to Revelop Morton Site With Bike/Ped Trails
