Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 3

  • IL Senate Bases Passes $45B Capital Bill With Higher Driving Fees, Amtrak and Metra Funding (Tribune)
  • Man on bike Suffers Wound to Hand From Crossfire in Humboldt Park (Block Club)
  • Blue Line trains Delayed on West Side by Medical Emergency at Western Station (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Crashes Into Avalon Park’s Taurus Flavors, Home of the “Sweet Steak” Sandwich (Tribune)
  • Personal Injury Lawyer Expects a Wave of New Business From Chicago’s Scooter Pilot (CBS)
  • SF Is Experiencing a Similar Bike-Share / Ride-Hail Proxy War as Chicago Did This Spring (Wired)
  • Support for Biking to School Pays off in Palatine With Big Turnout for Bike to School Day (Active Trans)
  • Active Trans Is Anything but Salty About Plans to Revelop Morton Site With Bike/Ped Trails

