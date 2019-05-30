Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 30
- Metra Needs to Be Cheaper, More Frequent, and CTA-Integrated to Better Serve South Side (Maroon)
- Will the Lightfoot Administration Slow-Walk Lincoln Yards Development? (ChiGov.com)
- “Chicago Tonight” Looks at the Campaign for a (Sprawl-Generating?) Third Airport
- There Were Five Police-involved Crashes in Chicago in One Week (CBS)
- Driver Swerves Into Oncoming Lanes on Cumberland, Striking Police Car (CBS)
- CBS: CTA Worker Allowed to Keep LGBTQ Pride Decorations on Booth, After Being Told to Remove Them
- Check out the Agenda for the Transport Chicago Conference on June 14 at Mart Plaza
