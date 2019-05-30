Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 30

  • Metra Needs to Be Cheaper, More Frequent, and CTA-Integrated to Better Serve South Side (Maroon)
  • Will the Lightfoot Administration Slow-Walk Lincoln Yards Development? (ChiGov.com)
  • Chicago Tonight” Looks at the Campaign for a (Sprawl-Generating?) Third Airport
  • There Were Five Police-involved Crashes in Chicago in One Week (CBS)
  • Driver Swerves Into Oncoming Lanes on Cumberland, Striking Police Car (CBS)
  • CBS: CTA Worker Allowed to Keep LGBTQ Pride Decorations on Booth, After Being Told to Remove Them
  • Check out the Agenda for the Transport Chicago Conference on June 14 at Mart Plaza

  • planetshwoop

    The Kimball station CTA fishbowl has been decorated a lot. Before Pride, I think it had a bunch of Easter stuff up. (The Dunkin’ Donuts in the station has gotten in on the act too.)

    I didn’t think much about it, but don’t mind it really. It’s nice to see a little color and I feel like if a worker wants to decorate his/her workspace, why not? Like no one would bat an eye if they put up a Cubs banner or something.