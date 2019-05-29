Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 29
- Schwieterman Argues That $1 State Surcharge on Ride-Hailing Would Hurt Car-Free Folks (Tribune)
- ‘SUV Driver Fatally Struck Juan Espinoza, 24, on I-355 After He Stopped Following a Crash (Tribune)
- Son of Verona Gunn, 84, Killed by Officer Running Red, Calls Crash “100% Avoidable” (NBC)
- WTTW Looks at Issues of Safety and Confusion on the Newly Separated Lakefront Trail
- It Bears Repeating: Men Should Not “Draft” Women on Bikes Without Asking Permission (Chainlink)
- WBEZ’s Crowdsourced Summer Guide Includes 20 Bike-Oriented Ideas
- Meeting on Proposed Dickens Greenway, Thursday 6-7 PM, 2101 N. Freemont (Chainlink)
- Chicago Critical Mass This Friday, Leaving Daley Plaza Around 6 PM (Chainlink)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
