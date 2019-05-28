Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 28
- CTA Will Close Lawrence, Berwyn Stops for 3+ Years During Red & Purple Modernization (Tribune)
- Young Father Killed, 2 Wounded, in Late-Night Shooting on the Bloomingdale Trail (Tribune)
- CPD Officers Blamed for “Reckless Behavior” in Crash Death of Verona Gunn, 84, in Austin (Tribune)
- 5 Injured in Garfield Crash, Including 2 Young Children (Sun-Times)
- 10 Suffer Minor Injuries After Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes CTA Bus in Chatham (WGN)
- Police Officer Injured in Rogers Park After Running Red With Lights Activated (CBS)
- Red Line Ran Elevated Downtown Due to Minor Track Fire Saturday (Sun-Times)
- Southbound Red Trains Saw Major Delays on Saturday After Mechanical Issue at Loyola (Sun-Times)
- Editorial: This Will Be an Especially Good Summer to Not Drive (Tribune)
- Thousands of People on Bikes Took Over Lake Shore Drive for Bike the Drive (Tribune, NBC, WGN)
- Active Trans Gives a Shout-Out to Its Supporter Wheel & Sprocket Bike Shops
