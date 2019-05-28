Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 28

  • CTA Will Close Lawrence, Berwyn Stops for 3+ Years During Red & Purple Modernization (Tribune)
  • Young Father Killed, 2 Wounded, in Late-Night Shooting on the Bloomingdale Trail (Tribune)
  • CPD Officers Blamed for “Reckless Behavior” in Crash Death of Verona Gunn, 84, in Austin (Tribune)
  • 5 Injured in Garfield Crash, Including 2 Young Children (Sun-Times)
  • 10 Suffer Minor Injuries After Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes CTA Bus in Chatham (WGN)
  • Police Officer Injured in Rogers Park After Running Red With Lights Activated (CBS)
  • Red Line Ran Elevated Downtown Due to Minor Track Fire Saturday (Sun-Times)
  • Southbound Red Trains Saw Major Delays on Saturday After Mechanical Issue at Loyola (Sun-Times)
  • Editorial: This Will Be an Especially Good Summer to Not Drive (Tribune)
  • Thousands of People on Bikes Took Over Lake Shore Drive for Bike the Drive (TribuneNBC, WGN)
  • Active Trans Gives a Shout-Out to Its Supporter Wheel & Sprocket Bike Shops

  • William Reed

    Lots of news out of Metra lately. The combination of the increased weekend service pilot and the monthly pass weekend perk makes it seem like someone at Metra is actually generating creative and common sense ideas to increase nontraditional ridership. Would love to see some reporting on these changes and some editorial encouraging more of it- for example in the form of further pilots for increased weekend service, marketing and schedules to encourage Metra-Metra transfers, plans for using future capital spending on increasing frequency of service, etc.

  • Acco

    CPD Officers Blamed for “Reckless Behavior” in Crash Death of Verona Gunn, 84, in Austin (Tribune)
    —————-

    The only “blame” here has been alleged by those involved in the crash. Nothing has been determined as to fault while the investigation is pending.

  • Tooscrapps

    Yah, that’s what blaming is.

  • Acco

    Reading the headline, it seemed to imply that some official “blame” has been determined for the crash, which is not the case at present.

  • Tooscrapps

    Did you see the video? Did you see the two CPD vehicles collide with each other? The one who didn’t check if the intersection was clear before entering against the red?

    Who would you blame?

  • Acco

    I would wait for the investigation to look at ALL the evidence before making any conclusion as to who was at fault. On many instances, a single video does not give the full picture of the facts.