Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 24

  • With O’Hare Express Likely DOA, Musk Is Building a Transit Tunnel in Las Vegas (Crain’s)
  • Metra Is Boosting Summer Weekend Service on Rock Island, UP-Northwest Lines (Crusader)
  • Woman, 34, Attacked and Robbed at the Jackson Red Line Station (ABC)
  • Multi-Vehicle Crash Closed All NB Lanes of the Dan Ryan Yesterday (NBC)
  • West Humboldt Is Getting 10 Affordable 3-Flats Made in a Factory (Block Club)
  • Improvements Planned for the Des Plaines River Trail (Active Trans)
  • What’s the Best Kind of Camera for Documenting Your Bike Commute for Legal Purposes? (Chainlink)
  • Lynda Will Be Collecting Transit Rider Stories to Help Active Trans Advocate for Income-Based Fares
  • During the Inauguration, John Discussed Lightfoot’s Transportation Platform on WBEZ’s Worldview

