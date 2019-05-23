Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 23
- After Dozens of Downtown Arrests on Recent Weekends CPD Plans to Beef up CTA Patrols (Tribune)
- Driver Fatally Struck John Sutherland, 65, in Calumet City Tuesday (Sun-Times)
- Police Officers Crash at 119th and Western While Pursuing Murder Suspects (CBS)
- Monthly Metra Pass Owners to Get Unlimited Weekend Travel Outside Zones (CBS)
- Small Fire at Union Station Yesterday Threatened to Impact Metra Service (NBC)
- Metra Is Renting Reserved Parking Spots in Toney Barrington for up to $1,200 a Year (Herald)
- The Tribune Checks out Heritage Bicycles, J.C. Lind Bike Co., and Get a Grip Cycles
