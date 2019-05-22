Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Cleo Andrews, 41, Near Chicago State University in Roseland

The crash site at 95th and King. Image: Google Maps
The crash site at 95th and King. Image: Google Maps

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck Cleo Andrews, 41, near Chicago State University in the Roseland neighborhood.

On Thursday, May 16, at about 1:30 a.m., Andrews was walking north across 95th Street at King Drive when the driver of an eastbound blue Chevrolet Cobalt swerved while changing lanes and struck him him, according to Officer Steve Rusanov from Police News Affairs, a Chatham resident, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:31 a.m.

An image of the car shot by a surveillance camera at 103rd and Cottage Grove. Image: CPD
An image of the car shot by a surveillance camera at 103rd and Cottage Grove. Image: CPD

This week police released a surveillance camera image of the car. The four-door sedan had the Illinois license plate BE82675 and was last seen heading eastbound on 95th from Vernon Avenue, according to police. They said the car probably has “extensive damage to the windshield and roof.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths
Pedestrian: 9
Hit-and-run deaths (pedestrian or cyclist): 4
Large truck fatalities (pedestrian or cyclist): 2

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets, based on data for January though March 2019 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for April and May.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Drivers Killed Four Pedestrians in Chicago This Month

By John Greenfield |
August has been one of the deadliest months for pedestrians in Chicago this year, with four fatalities so far. However, with 16 pedestrian deaths so far this year, the fatality rate is down from last year, when there were 20 deaths by this time, according to the Chicaog Department of Transportation. Here’s a summary of […]