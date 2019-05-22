Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Cleo Andrews, 41, Near Chicago State University in Roseland

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck Cleo Andrews, 41, near Chicago State University in the Roseland neighborhood.

On Thursday, May 16, at about 1:30 a.m., Andrews was walking north across 95th Street at King Drive when the driver of an eastbound blue Chevrolet Cobalt swerved while changing lanes and struck him him, according to Officer Steve Rusanov from Police News Affairs, a Chatham resident, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:31 a.m.

This week police released a surveillance camera image of the car. The four-door sedan had the Illinois license plate BE82675 and was last seen heading eastbound on 95th from Vernon Avenue, according to police. They said the car probably has “extensive damage to the windshield and roof.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Fatality Tracker: 2019 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 9

Hit-and-run deaths (pedestrian or cyclist): 4

Large truck fatalities (pedestrian or cyclist): 2

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets, based on data for January though March 2019 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for April and May.