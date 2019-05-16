Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 16
- After Glenview Spends $505K in Lobbying, Pritzker Kills Hiawatha Expansion Plan (Urban Milwaukee)
- Active Trans Launches New Crash Support Website, Including Lawyers Vetted by Active Trans
- Due to Construction, NB Red Trains Will Run Express N. of Sheridan This Weekend (Sun-Times)
- Woman Sexually Assaulted at Kenosha Metra Station (Kenosha News)
- Uber May Bring Thousands of Workers to Offices at Old Post Office Redevelopment (Tribune)
- Oak Brook Residents Want Walking and Biking Paths on Former McDonalds Campus (Tribune)
- Chainlinkers: 3 Floyds Brewery in Munster, IN, Is No Longer a Great Biking Destination
