Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 16

  • After Glenview Spends $505K in Lobbying, Pritzker Kills Hiawatha Expansion Plan (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Active Trans Launches New Crash Support Website, Including Lawyers Vetted by Active Trans
  • Due to Construction, NB Red Trains Will Run Express N. of Sheridan This Weekend (Sun-Times)
  • Woman Sexually Assaulted at Kenosha Metra Station (Kenosha News)
  • Uber May Bring Thousands of Workers to Offices at Old Post Office Redevelopment (Tribune)
  • Oak Brook Residents Want Walking and Biking Paths on Former McDonalds Campus (Tribune)
  • Chainlinkers: 3 Floyds Brewery in Munster, IN, Is No Longer a Great Biking Destination

  • Quincy Wagstaff

    Red Line link goes to an article from 2016.