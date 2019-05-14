Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 14
- Police Chase in Rogers Park Ends With 5 People Injured, Including a Child (Sun-Times)
- Police: Unsafe Speed, Lane Movement Likely Factors in East Chicago Crash Death (NWI.com)
- Driver Who Allegedly Struck Girl, 7, on Bike Apprehended; GoFundMe Launched for Victim (CBS)
- Lakeview Carjacking Ends in Clark Street Crash (Sun-Times)
- Mike Quigley Discuss Alleged Cyber-Security Threat Posed by Chinese Railcars (Fox)
- Landlord Wants Someone to Open a Bike Shop in Their Garfield Park Storefront (Chainlink)
- Aurora Is Hosting a Bike Week this Week, Included Temporary Protected Bike Lanes (Tribune)
