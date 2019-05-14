Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 14

  • Police Chase in Rogers Park Ends With 5 People Injured, Including a Child (Sun-Times)
  • Police: Unsafe Speed, Lane Movement Likely Factors in East Chicago Crash Death (NWI.com)
  • Driver Who Allegedly Struck Girl, 7, on Bike Apprehended; GoFundMe Launched for Victim (CBS)
  • Lakeview Carjacking Ends in Clark Street Crash (Sun-Times)
  • Mike Quigley Discuss Alleged Cyber-Security Threat Posed by Chinese Railcars (Fox)
  • Landlord Wants Someone to Open a Bike Shop in Their Garfield Park Storefront (Chainlink)
  • Aurora Is Hosting a Bike Week this Week, Included Temporary Protected Bike Lanes (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.