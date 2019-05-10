Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 10

  • Joravsky: One Central’s “Transit Center” Is Just a Way for Developer to Get a Free Platform (Reader)
  • Mayor Leon Rockingham of North Chicago Is Advocating for Bike/Ped Funding (Active Trans)
  • Man Arrested for Attacking CTA Rider at Blue Line’s Austin Stop With Screwdriver, Bottle (Tribune)
  • Boy, 14, Charged With Shooting Two Men at Red Line’s Argyle Station (Tribune)
  • CBS: The West Pullman Metra Station Is in Poor Condition
  • Build Bronzeville, Which Runs the Bronzeville Bike Box, Has a New Website
  • Meet the Owner of Gary’s Ski and Bike Tune-ups in Naperville (Tribune)
  • Ride of Silence Wednesday 6/15 6 PM at Daley Plaza

