Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 8
- State Rep. Marcus Evans, Jr. Introduces Bill to Lower In-city MED Fare to $2.50 (Tribune)
- Today’s Ride-Hail Strike (Tribune) Threatens to Reduce Crashes, Congestion, and Pollution
- Despite Protest, $9B Uber IPO Is Still Moving Forward (Crain’s)
- Photos Released of Suspects in Argyle Station Shooting (Block Club)
- Ex-Cop Tries to Use Badge to Evade Responsibility for Humboldt Park Car Crash (CBS)
- Top City Planner Regrets Lack of Progress on South Works, Michael Reese Sites (Curbed)
- Metra Conductors Share Stories of Fare Evasion and Rude Passengers (NBC)
