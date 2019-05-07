Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 7
- More Than 50 Area Leaders Urge Pritzker to Support Third Airport at Peotone (Southtown)
- 2 Shot at Argyle Station, 1 Seriously, Causing Major Delays on PM Red Line Commute (Tribune)
- Kevin Hunt, 18, Killed in Head-on Crash While Passing Another Vehicle in Oak Park (Sun-Times)
- Alderman King Says the Plan for Bikeways on Polk and Plymouth “Isn’t Scrapped” (Block Club)
- Active Trans Advocates for Linking the Lathrop Homes Trail With the Upcoming 312 RiverRun
- Video Documents Tons of Drivers Encroaching on the Dearborn Bike Lane in River North (Chainlink)
- Rally in Aurora Last Sunday “to Share the Love of Jesus With People Who Like Motorcycles” (Tribune)
