Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 7

  • More Than 50 Area Leaders Urge Pritzker to Support Third Airport at Peotone (Southtown)
  • 2 Shot at Argyle Station, 1 Seriously, Causing Major Delays on PM Red Line Commute (Tribune)
  • Kevin Hunt, 18, Killed in Head-on Crash While Passing Another Vehicle in Oak Park (Sun-Times)
  • Alderman King Says the Plan for Bikeways on Polk and Plymouth “Isn’t Scrapped” (Block Club)
  • Active Trans Advocates for Linking the Lathrop Homes Trail With the Upcoming 312 RiverRun
  • Video Documents Tons of Drivers Encroaching on the Dearborn Bike Lane in River North (Chainlink)
  • Rally in Aurora Last Sunday “to Share the Love of Jesus With People Who Like Motorcycles” (Tribune)

  • Kevin M

    “Video Documents Tons of Drivers Encroaching on the Dearborn Bike Lane in River North”

    Meh, I’ve seen/experienced much worse than this video shows.

    I will add that the last section of the Dearborn bike lane is 100% door-zone. What an awful installation that was (it looks old, but it should never have been installed like that–even 10 years ago).

  • planetshwoop

    Yup. The day care pickup just after Chicago is scary, along with the hotel drop-offs just after the river.

  • Sam K

    That stretch of Dearborn is never not that bad.

  • Anne A

    When I’ve ridden that section of Dearborn, the section from the post office to Ohio is often much worse than that. I don’t know how many times I’ve nearly been clobbered by drivers moving left when approaching Ohio. I tend to be very wary there and go slower so that I have more time to react.

  • Anne A

    Peotone airport? When will that vampire of a project finally be killed off?

  • Tooscrapps

    You mean this one?

  • planetshwoop

    Yup. I gave up on Dearborn.