Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 6

  • Tribune Lauds Emanuel’s Infrastructure Wins, Notes Failures in Underserved Neighborhoods
  • Active Trans: Scooters Can Help Build a Constituency for More Car-Free Lanes
  • Damen Green Stop Opening Pushed Back to 2021 Due to Contract Award Delay (Tribune)
  • 5 People From Memphis Killed on I-55 in Southern Illinois on Their Way to Chicago (Tribune)
  • Video Released of Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured Pedestrian in Tri-Taylor (WGN)
  • A Look at Pot-Related DUI Issues on the Eve of Springfield Legalization Talks (Tribune)
  • CBS Interviewed Red Line Riders on the Eve of “The Red Line” TV Drama Debut
  • Meeting on South Loop Bikeways This Tuesday 6 PM at Grace Place, 637 S. Dearborn (BLU)

  • BlueFairlane

    I think the Active Trans take on the scooters is optimistic. For one thing, I suspect that the scooters won’t be around long enough to develop any kind of constituency for anything. If they are, I suspect that any increased constituency for car-free lanes will be more than balanced by an increased constituency of people who are annoyed with any kind of sustainable transportation and will demand we get rid of all of it and widen Western to eight lanes.