Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 6
- Tribune Lauds Emanuel’s Infrastructure Wins, Notes Failures in Underserved Neighborhoods
- Active Trans: Scooters Can Help Build a Constituency for More Car-Free Lanes
- Damen Green Stop Opening Pushed Back to 2021 Due to Contract Award Delay (Tribune)
- 5 People From Memphis Killed on I-55 in Southern Illinois on Their Way to Chicago (Tribune)
- Video Released of Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured Pedestrian in Tri-Taylor (WGN)
- A Look at Pot-Related DUI Issues on the Eve of Springfield Legalization Talks (Tribune)
- CBS Interviewed Red Line Riders on the Eve of “The Red Line” TV Drama Debut
- Meeting on South Loop Bikeways This Tuesday 6 PM at Grace Place, 637 S. Dearborn (BLU)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
