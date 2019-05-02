Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 2
- More coverage of Chicago’s Upcoming Dockless Scooter Pilot (Sun-Times, Tribune, WGN)
- Driver Charged With DUI for Hanover Park Crash That Killed Jason Moore, 35 (Tribune)
- Red Line Trains Were Delayed By Police Chasing Juvenile Suspect on Tracks (Sun-Times)
- Here’s Why Jefferson Street in the West Loop Cracked Open Yesterday (Tribune)
- Emanuel Touts the Public Art Installed in CTA Stations Under His Administration (Tribune)
- Chicago Attorney: USSC Justice Breyer Used to Freak Out the Police by Biking to Work (Crain’s)
- P.S. Sriraj, Jacky Grimshaw and Others Discuss Chicago’s Future Friday 11 AM at Daley Plaza
