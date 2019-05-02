Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 2

  • More coverage of Chicago’s Upcoming Dockless Scooter Pilot (Sun-Times, Tribune, WGN)
  • Driver Charged With DUI for Hanover Park Crash That Killed Jason Moore, 35 (Tribune)
  • Red Line Trains Were Delayed By Police Chasing Juvenile Suspect on Tracks (Sun-Times)
  • Here’s Why Jefferson Street in the West Loop Cracked Open Yesterday (Tribune)
  • Emanuel Touts the Public Art Installed in CTA Stations Under His Administration (Tribune)
  • Chicago Attorney: USSC Justice Breyer Used to Freak Out the Police by Biking to Work (Crain’s)
  • P.S. Sriraj, Jacky Grimshaw and Others Discuss Chicago’s Future Friday 11 AM at Daley Plaza

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.