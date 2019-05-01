Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 1
- After 4 Pedestrian Killed in Niles, Mayor Asks Pritzker for Road Safety Help (Tribune)
- Driver Who Struck Uber Car, Killing Jamie Poulos, 23, Charged With Homicide, DUI (Tribune)
- After Arrests of Teens for Fighting, Assaults CPD Will Deploy More Officers at Stations (Sun-Times)
- Metra Trains Delayed Due to “Emergency Repairs” at Union Station (NBC)
- Red Line Resumes Normal Service After Smoke Reported Near North/Clybourn (Sun-Times)
- Students Assembled and Donated 100 Bikes for Young Kids Across the Region (NW Herald)
- “Suspicious Object” That Shut Down State Street Was Can of Chef Boyardee on Wheels (Block Club)
- Transportation Camp Happens This Saturday May 4th From 9 AM to 5:30 PM Chaddick Institute
