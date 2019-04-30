Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 30
- Here’s How to Make Cool Maps From Chicago’s Ride-Hailing Data (Sam’s Blog)
- Should We Do the #RedCupProject to Draw Attention to Unprotected Bike Lanes? (The Chainlink)
- RIP Dominic DiFrisco, Italian Civic Leader Who Fought Balbo Drive Name Change (Sun-Times)
- Mapping 42 High Rises Under Construction in Chicago Right Now (Curbed)
- Do Mayoral Homes Correlate With Gentrification (and Are Bikes Shorthand for It?) (Chicago Mag)
- What a Hoser! Someone Broke Into Motor Cab, Sprayed Fire Extinguisher Out of Red Line Train (CBS)
- The Buffalo Police Department Hosts a Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 11 (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.