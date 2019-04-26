Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 26

  • “Wild Mile” Could Build Bike/Ped Paths Between North and Chicago by 2020 (Block Club)
  • NTSB Will Investigate Beach Park Tanker Leak That Sickened Dozens of People (Star Tribune)
  • BMW Driver Says He Fatally Shot Alleged Carjacker in Self-Defense (Tribune)
  • Janice Meyer, 67, Died in Single-Car Crash in Des Plaines (Sun-Times)
  • 4 Officers Injured After Squad Car Driver Strikes a Wall While Chasing Suspect (Fox)
  • Curbed: Pilsen Residents Are in No Rush for the City to Establish a Historic District
  • SBC Photo Contributor Eric Allix Rogers Discusses Chicago Architecture on ABC Tomorrow
  • Groupon Cofounder Buys a $5.1M Loft With a 15-Car Garage (Curbed)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • planetshwoop

    The ‘Wild Mile’ will be neat and cool and I’ll probably go to it and bike there and say “nice”

    But it feels like much of the patterns of the river development reward areas that are already rich in amenities.

    What trail improvements are happening south of Roosevelt besides Ping Tom Park? The North side is getting pedestrian bridge crossings, new parks, trail extensions. Is much happening anywhere else and I’m missing it?

    I benefit immensely from all these improvements, but feel frustrated by what, on the surface, seems like a process that rewards areas that already are nice. (I mean, there are THREE parallel paths going N/S along the rivers on the NS.)

  • Anne A

    There’s supposed to be a riverwalk built when the huge new development between Roosevelt and 16th St. happens. Don’t know if that will be bike friendly or not.

  • Dennis McClendon

    Very bike-friendly, if plans are followed. A 100-foot-wide riverwalk, with separate zones for sitting, movement, and water access. And for MAMILs, there will also be bike lanes on Wells-Wentworth, just 200 feet to the east.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ae8009245d2781d35b4b6c917fff87df3a9c1aa402952c9bdf41685c5567d49a.png

  • Jeremy

    How many times do we have to read about crashes caused by police chases? Can’t CPD figure out a better way to track suspects? Can’t helicopters or cameras be used?

  • planetshwoop

    Are you worried that the 78 doesn’t leave enough room for the railroads?

  • Dennis McClendon

    No; there’s only the Metra Rock Island line, which gets relocated 200 ft west of its current alignment. Some minor things related to the 15th St. crossing should improve a bit.