Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 22
- How Tunneling Through an LSD Bridge House for the Navy Pier Flyover Will Work (Tribune)
- Active Trans Endorses Emmett Street Affordable TOD
- Brayan Abreu-Gomez, 22, Died After Striking LSD Pole, Car Sighted on Trail (Sun-Times)
- Former Chicagoan and Bike Advocate Dave Salovesh Fatally Struck in DC (City Paper)
- 2 in Critical Condition After 5-Car Crash in Austin (Sun-Times)
- Multiple People Injured in Crash on I-94 Near Northbrook (Sun-Times)
- Northbound Red Line Trains Rerouted to Elevated Tracks Due to Mechanical Snafu (WGN)
- SBC Writer Courtney Cobbs Advocates for Protected Bike Lanes in Letter to Tribune
- Real Estate Mogul and Active Trans Supporter John Buck Bikes to Work
- New Tollway Director Jose Alvarez Worked at CHA and CPS (Daily Herald)
- 6 Corners Could Get a New Public Plaza at Cuyler/Milwaukee Using TIF Money (Block Club)
- Divvy Is Offering Free Passes for Earth Day Today (Sun-Times)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
