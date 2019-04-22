Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 22

  • How Tunneling Through an LSD Bridge House for the Navy Pier Flyover Will Work (Tribune)
  • Active Trans Endorses Emmett Street Affordable TOD
  • Brayan Abreu-Gomez, 22, Died After Striking LSD Pole, Car Sighted on Trail (Sun-Times)
  • Former Chicagoan and Bike Advocate Dave Salovesh Fatally Struck in DC (City Paper)
  • 2 in Critical Condition After 5-Car Crash in Austin (Sun-Times)
  • Multiple People Injured in Crash on I-94 Near Northbrook (Sun-Times)
  • Northbound Red Line Trains Rerouted to Elevated Tracks Due to Mechanical Snafu (WGN)
  • SBC Writer Courtney Cobbs Advocates for Protected Bike Lanes in Letter to Tribune
  • Real Estate Mogul and Active Trans Supporter John Buck Bikes to Work
  • New Tollway Director Jose Alvarez Worked at CHA and CPS (Daily Herald)
  • 6 Corners Could Get a New Public Plaza at Cuyler/Milwaukee Using TIF Money (Block Club)
  • Divvy Is Offering Free Passes for Earth Day Today (Sun-Times)

  • Sam K

    The Trib piece on the flyover is amazing, like an interactive feature you’d see in the New York Times about the construction of the 2nd Avenue Subway or something.

    But it also highlights the ridiculousness of the project, which isn’t a zillion-dollar heavy rail line through one of the densest places on earth, but a needlessly elaborate pedestrian bridge turned tourist attraction.