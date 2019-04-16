Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 16
- Sun-Times Looks at Lyft’s NYC, DC, SF Electric Bike Recall
- Uber Had the Same Braking Problem With Its Bikes, Never Told Anyone (WaPo)
- Woman, 73, Crashes Into Mount Greenwood CVS (NBC)
- 2-Hour Police Chase That Started in Bridgeport Ends With Crash in Schaumburg (Sun-Times)
- Metra Launches COPS Crime-Reporting App (Sun-Times)
- Advocates: Illinois Should Quit Suspending Licenses for Unpaid Parking Tickets (Sun-Times)
- Legislation Would Allow Illinoisans to Promote Potholes on a Website (WSIU)
- New Mural Database With Help Prevent Them From Getting Accidentally Removed (Block Club)
- Young Professionals in Transportation Hosts Trivia Night Wed. 5:30 at South Loop Bar Louie
