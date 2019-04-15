Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 15

  • NIMBYs Have Launched a FB Group Against 100% Affordable Logan TOD
  • IG Joe Ferguson Discusses the Challenges of Ending Aldermanic Prerogative (Sun-Times)
  • Sigcho Lopez: Developments Along El Paseo Should Have 30% Affordable Housing (Block Club)
  • Yet Another Crisis Delays the Blue Line Near O’Hare as Car Driver Crashes Nearby (WGN)
  • Union Official: More Training Might Have Prevented Last Week’s CTA Derailment (Sun-Times)
  • Snow Leads to 1,000 Canceled Flights at O’Hare (Herald)
  • Lyft Recall E-Bikes After Braking Issue; Chicago Isn’t Using the Same Model (WGN)
  • Chicago River Trail Coalition Advances Goal of a Continuous Car-free Route (Active Trans)
  • Female Ride-Share Users Share Concerns and Safety Tips (Tribune)
  • Ken Griffin, Who Gave $12M for LFT Separation, May Be Moving to NYC (Chicago Mag)
  • Want Garbage by Metra Tracks Cleaned up Fast? Tweet About It (Block Club)

