Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 15
- NIMBYs Have Launched a FB Group Against 100% Affordable Logan TOD
- IG Joe Ferguson Discusses the Challenges of Ending Aldermanic Prerogative (Sun-Times)
- Sigcho Lopez: Developments Along El Paseo Should Have 30% Affordable Housing (Block Club)
- Yet Another Crisis Delays the Blue Line Near O’Hare as Car Driver Crashes Nearby (WGN)
- Union Official: More Training Might Have Prevented Last Week’s CTA Derailment (Sun-Times)
- Snow Leads to 1,000 Canceled Flights at O’Hare (Herald)
- Lyft Recall E-Bikes After Braking Issue; Chicago Isn’t Using the Same Model (WGN)
- Chicago River Trail Coalition Advances Goal of a Continuous Car-free Route (Active Trans)
- Female Ride-Share Users Share Concerns and Safety Tips (Tribune)
- Ken Griffin, Who Gave $12M for LFT Separation, May Be Moving to NYC (Chicago Mag)
- Want Garbage by Metra Tracks Cleaned up Fast? Tweet About It (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.