Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 10
- Was Confusion Over the New LFT Routing a Factor in Last Night’s Crash (Chainlink)
- After Driver Hit Kane County Transpo Director, Suburban Cyclists Share Horror Stories (Herald)
- Broken Rail Causes More Concerns About Safety at Mokena Metra Station (CBS)
- Signal Problem Causes Delays on Union Pacific-North Line (Tribune)
- Last Night a DJ Saved My Commute: Check Out Theaster Gates’ 95th Street DJ Booth (Block Club)
- WLS Checks Out Lakeview’s Heritage Bicycles and Coffee
- John Discusses Lori’s Transportation Plans on WGN’s Outside the Loop Radio (Starts at 24:40)
