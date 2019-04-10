Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 10

  • Was Confusion Over the New LFT Routing a Factor in Last Night’s Crash (Chainlink)
  • After Driver Hit Kane County Transpo Director, Suburban Cyclists Share Horror Stories (Herald)
  • Broken Rail Causes More Concerns About Safety at Mokena Metra Station (CBS)
  • Signal Problem Causes Delays on Union Pacific-North Line (Tribune)
  • Last Night a DJ Saved My Commute: Check Out Theaster Gates’ 95th Street DJ Booth (Block Club)
  • WLS Checks Out Lakeview’s Heritage Bicycles and Coffee
  • John Discusses Lori’s Transportation Plans on WGN’s Outside the Loop Radio (Starts at 24:40)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

