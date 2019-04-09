Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 9
- More Coverage of the Divvy/Lyft Expansion Deal Hearing (Sun-Times, Tribune)
- Letter: Delay the Divvy Council Vote Until After Lightfoot Takes Office (Tribune)
- Theaster Gates Tapestries and DJ Booth Unveiled at 95th Red Line Station (WGN)
- Niles Police Investigating Fourth Pedestrian Within Village Death Since December (Tribune)
- 6 Injured in Kennedy Expressway Crash (ABC)
- 4 Injured, Including Boy, in Morgan Park Crash (Sun-Times)
- Man Who Blew Red at Belmont/Ashland, Injuring Police Officers, Charged With DUI (ABC)
- How Often Do CTA Elevators Go Out of Service? (CBS)
