Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 1

  • As Illinois Troopers Crack Down on Distracted Driving, Tickets by CPD Plunge (Tribune)
  • Woman Fatally Struck While Standing on I-294 Following Unrelated Crash (NBC)
  • Teen Ordered Held in Crash That Killed Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy James G. Koch, 51 (Tribune)
  • 25th Ward Candidates Share Views on El Paseo (Active Trans)
  • Walking the River With 33rd Ward Candidates (Active Trans)
  • Metra to Stop On-Site Ticket Sales at Franklin Park (Journal & Topics)
  • How Has the CTA Changed Over Last 30 Years? For Starters, in 1989 the Fare Was $1 (ABC)
  • Celebrate “Drive to Work Day” Today With Active Trans

  • JeBuS

    My girlfriend and I were in traffic on Halsted this past weekend behind a driver who was watching some sort of video on his phone for miles. Drifting left and right into and out of the lane. I considered calling the police and reporting it. But I already knew that CPD doesn’t care about this. This man was a clear and present danger to everyone, and the CPD does not care.