Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 1
- As Illinois Troopers Crack Down on Distracted Driving, Tickets by CPD Plunge (Tribune)
- Woman Fatally Struck While Standing on I-294 Following Unrelated Crash (NBC)
- Teen Ordered Held in Crash That Killed Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy James G. Koch, 51 (Tribune)
- 25th Ward Candidates Share Views on El Paseo (Active Trans)
- Walking the River With 33rd Ward Candidates (Active Trans)
- Metra to Stop On-Site Ticket Sales at Franklin Park (Journal & Topics)
- How Has the CTA Changed Over Last 30 Years? For Starters, in 1989 the Fare Was $1 (ABC)
- Celebrate “Drive to Work Day” Today With Active Trans
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
