Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 27

  • 2 People Killed in Crash at Roosevelt and Kedzie in Lawndale (WGN)
  • Driver Killed Izaiah Lopez, 8, Strikes Granddad Crossing 4-Lane Highway Next to Park (Sun-Times)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Leona Kruse, 93, on Northbrook Side Street (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Strikes Another Driver in a Niles Parking Lot After Conflict Over Parking Space (Tribune)
  • A Letter From an ATA Board Member About Niles PD’s Pedestrian-Blaming Campaign (Tribune)
  • Letter: CEO Misleadingly Implies JUMP Would Spend $450M Without Exclusivity (Sun-Times)
  • 6-Story Complex Coming to Pierre’s Bakery Location, Near Logan ‘L’ Entrance (Block Club)
  • Not an April Fool’s Day Joke: South Shore Line Bike Service Returns on 4/1 (Herald-Argus)

  • Jeremy

    Article in Daily Herald about underused Metra stations.

    https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20190320/what-metra-stations-are-popular-agency-looking-at-well-used-and-underused-stops

    It says the Rosemont and Schiller Park stations on the North Central Service are “unsustainable”. If those are eliminated, there will only be three stops between Union Station and O’Hare. That sounds like an efficient way to get to the airport from downtown.

    Article also says there are close to 20 unsustainable stops on the Metra Electric line.

  • Tooscrapps

    Nothing like giving crappy service and cutting frequency and then using those results to further cut service.

  • Courtney

    I think a more apt word is “underutilized”. The stations are not being used to their fullest potential because Metra is not running at their highest/fullest potential.

  • FG

    Or it’s because populations are dropping around the stations and fewer people in the area are working downtown (or can afford to drive if they do).

  • Tooscrapps

    It’s probably some mix of all of the above.

  • Carter O’Brien

    Cue the sad saga of the #11 Lincoln.