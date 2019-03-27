Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 27
- 2 People Killed in Crash at Roosevelt and Kedzie in Lawndale (WGN)
- Driver Killed Izaiah Lopez, 8, Strikes Granddad Crossing 4-Lane Highway Next to Park (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Leona Kruse, 93, on Northbrook Side Street (Sun-Times)
- Driver Strikes Another Driver in a Niles Parking Lot After Conflict Over Parking Space (Tribune)
- A Letter From an ATA Board Member About Niles PD’s Pedestrian-Blaming Campaign (Tribune)
- Letter: CEO Misleadingly Implies JUMP Would Spend $450M Without Exclusivity (Sun-Times)
- 6-Story Complex Coming to Pierre’s Bakery Location, Near Logan ‘L’ Entrance (Block Club)
- Not an April Fool’s Day Joke: South Shore Line Bike Service Returns on 4/1 (Herald-Argus)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
