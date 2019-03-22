A Cheat Sheet to Our Chicago Transportation Discussion on the “Aldermanic” Podcast
I had a great time yesterday discussing recent local transportation issues on the new Chicago politics podcast “Aldermanic” with cohost James Frommeyer. In case you’re short on time, here’s a list of the topics we covered. Listen to the conversation here.
16:50: Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle are on the same page on many transportation issues
18:00: How the candidates differ on earmarking an annual budget for bike/ped funding
18:55: Why the current system of funding bike/ped infrastructure through ward money isn’t equitable
20:55: Why Toni says she won’t commit to an annual bike/walk budget and may be generally more cautious about making promises
22:10: Where the mayoral hopefuls part ways on the North Lake Shore Drive reconstruction
22:35: Camera enforcement of bus lanes: Lori’s for it, Toni isn’t
25:30: Concerns about Chicago’s inequitable vehicle ticketing system
27:25: Different positions on reduced transit fares for low-income Chicagoans
32:10: Where the candidates stand on Elon Musk’s O’Hare Express scheme
33:30: What Lori and Toni say they’ll do about racially skewed bike ticketing
35:30: So who should sustainable transportation advocates vote for?
36:45: The upcoming Divvy/Lyft expansion deal, and why I’m a little cynical about it
40:45: The details of the Lyft sponsorship proposal
46:00: Uber/JUMP’s counter-proposal
48:00: Why the Active Transportation Alliance is opposed to privatizing bike-share
49:50: What’s going to happen with the contract in the near future (note that today it was reported that the transportation committee vote will take place on March 28)
51:00: Why the contract needs to be closely scrutinized, but probably isn’t “a Faustian bargain”