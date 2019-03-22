A Cheat Sheet to Our Chicago Transportation Discussion on the “Aldermanic” Podcast

Image: Aldermanic
Image: Aldermanic

I had a great time yesterday discussing recent local transportation issues on the new Chicago politics podcast “Aldermanic” with cohost James Frommeyer. In case you’re short on time, here’s a list of the topics we covered. Listen to the conversation here.

16:50: Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle are on the same page on many transportation issues

18:00: How the candidates differ on earmarking an annual budget for bike/ped funding

18:55: Why the current system of funding bike/ped infrastructure through ward money isn’t equitable

20:55: Why Toni says she won’t commit to an annual bike/walk budget and may be generally more cautious about making promises

22:10: Where the mayoral hopefuls part ways on the North Lake Shore Drive reconstruction

22:35: Camera enforcement of bus lanes: Lori’s for it, Toni isn’t

25:30: Concerns about Chicago’s inequitable vehicle ticketing system

27:25: Different positions on reduced transit fares for low-income Chicagoans

32:10: Where the candidates stand on Elon Musk’s O’Hare Express scheme

33:30: What Lori and Toni say they’ll do about racially skewed bike ticketing

35:30: So who should sustainable transportation advocates vote for?

36:45: The upcoming Divvy/Lyft expansion deal, and why I’m a little cynical about it

40:45: The details of the Lyft sponsorship proposal

46:00: Uber/JUMP’s counter-proposal

48:00: Why the Active Transportation Alliance is opposed to privatizing bike-share

49:50: What’s going to happen with the contract in the near future (note that today it was reported that the transportation committee vote will take place on March 28)

51:00: Why the contract needs to be closely scrutinized, but probably isn’t “a Faustian bargain”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Other Issues Aside, It Was a Good Election for Transportation

By John Greenfield |
Whether you were rooting for Mayor Rahm Emanuel or Cook County Commissioner Jesús “Chuy” García, I think most Streetsblog readers will agree that there were some positive outcomes for sustainable transportation in yesterday’s municipal runoff election. Regardless of how you feel about Emanuel in terms of the economy, education, crime, transparency, ethics, and other issues, […]